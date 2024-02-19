WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,445 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of TimkenSteel worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Quarry LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

NYSE:TMST opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30.

Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Profile

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

