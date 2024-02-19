WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,771 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RL opened at $180.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $183.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

