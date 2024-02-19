WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 6,849 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.00 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

