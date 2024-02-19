WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 8,487 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

