WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $191,614 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

CPF stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

