WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 146,589 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 123,272 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MATX opened at $117.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

