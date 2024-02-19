WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

