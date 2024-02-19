WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.48. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

