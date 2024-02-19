WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 32.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $247.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $255.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $74,292.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.82, for a total value of $74,292.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,459.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,889. 48.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

