WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.