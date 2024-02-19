WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

