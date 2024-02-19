WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

ENSG stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

