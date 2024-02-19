WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AVT opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

