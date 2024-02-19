WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

