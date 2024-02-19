WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

