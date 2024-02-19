WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $48,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
WH stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
