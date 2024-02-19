WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $423,000 Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $40.47 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

