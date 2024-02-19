WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $40.47 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

