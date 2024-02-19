WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $425,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

