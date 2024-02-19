WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Arch Resources Price Performance
Arch Resources stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arch Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
