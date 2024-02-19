WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $426,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Xerox by 133.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.