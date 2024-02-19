WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $435,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.