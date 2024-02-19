WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $119.38 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.