WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $439,000 Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,838. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of POWL opened at $153.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $157.91.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

