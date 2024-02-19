WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

