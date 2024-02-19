WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $441,000 Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETD opened at $31.45 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.