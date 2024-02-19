WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $445,000 Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

