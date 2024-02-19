WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $447,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

