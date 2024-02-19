WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $450,000 Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Spok worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Spok by 319.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Spok by 12.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $219,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $118,961.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Trading Down 2.3 %

About Spok

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

