WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $457,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,700,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

