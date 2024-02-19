WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $457,000 Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOR opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

