WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $458,000 Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

TCBI stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $733,746. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.