WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $458,000 Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,066 shares of company stock worth $733,746 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

