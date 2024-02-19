WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $265.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

