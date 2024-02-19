WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $742.73 and a 200 day moving average of $625.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

