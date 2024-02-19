WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $99.31 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock worth $25,391,780. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

