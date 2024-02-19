WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $481,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.31 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.