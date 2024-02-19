WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $485,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 1.7% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 254.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 624.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 552.2% in the second quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 491,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 416,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.2 %

MBC stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

