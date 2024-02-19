WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $486,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of TimkenSteel worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 39.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $20.60 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

TimkenSteel Company Profile

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,768 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

