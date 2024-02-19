WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $496,000 Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of RCM Technologies worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,220,602.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,621 shares of company stock worth $3,657,998 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

