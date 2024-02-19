WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $496,000 Stock Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.32% of RCM Technologies worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RCMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCM Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,220,602.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,601,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,059,367.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,621 shares of company stock worth $3,657,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.