WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $497,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $243.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.40.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

