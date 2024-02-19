WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $498,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $164.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.