WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $500,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,025.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

