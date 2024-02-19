WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $503,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.5 %

Exelixis stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

