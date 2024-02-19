WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Chuy’s worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 70.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 175.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

