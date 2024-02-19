WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $452,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Limbach by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $44.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

