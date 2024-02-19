WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AR opened at $23.97 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

