WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

