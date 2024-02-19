WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $459,000 Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.